Indian soccer’s strategic roadmap can be offered on January 7

Indian soccer’s much-awaited strategic roadmap can be launched on January 7, a prime official of the game’s nationwide federation stated on Tuesday.

All India Soccer Federation (AIFF) secretary basic Shaji Prabhakaran stated this after attending a gathering with the State associations. The assembly was chaired AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey with the State representatives attending it just about. “We will meet again to discuss the strategic roadmap, which we have developed taking all your suggestions and plans, and will be presented on January 7,” Prabhakaran was quoted as saying by the AIFF.

The AIFF requested all its member associations to take care of a zero-tolerance coverage on integrity-related points.

The State associations have been requested to current the measures they plan to soak up order “to uphold the highest integrity in football played in their respective regions.” The AIFF stated it is going to maintain a collection of conferences and organise schooling programmes “to strengthen the integrity structure and take measures at the State level.”

Burning matter

Chaubey stated: “Promotion and relegation between the ISL and the I-League has been a burning topic over the last few years, and there has been a paucity of communication between the AIFF and the FSDL in the past. I am happy to say that we have now bridged that gap, and there has been a positive attitude towards the whole issue from FSDL’s end.”

He added, “The AIFF is also acting as a bridge between the FIFA-AFC and the State associations, who in turn, will help in running football across the country. The revival of the Santosh Trophy has also been a major talking point this month. The tournament has been taking place across three venues so far, and the feedback we have received is immense. Also there is great excitement around the Santosh Trophy since the semifinals and the final will be held in Saudi Arabia.”

The AIFF additionally requested the State associations to host their respective Khelo India U-17 Ladies Soccer Leagues.

A request was additionally made to the States to appoint their respective soccer ambassadors.