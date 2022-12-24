TENNIS

Priska Nugroho of Indonesia stayed on the right track for her second successive title as she beat Anastasia Kulikova of Finland 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 within the semifinals of the $25,000 ITF girls’s tennis match on the Ganesh Naik Advanced on Saturday.

Within the last, Priska will play Valeria Savinykh who ousted third seeded Ankita Raina for the lack of 5 video games.

Priska partnered Ekaterina Yashina to win the doubles last 6-3, 6-1 in opposition to the highest seeded Indian duo of Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare who had emerged champions final week in Solapur.

The outcomes:

Singles (semifinals): Valeria Savinykh bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-4; Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Anastasia Kulikova (Fin) 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles (last): Priska Nugroho (Ina) & Ekaterina Yashina bt Ankita Raina & Prarthana Thombare 6-3, 6-1.