July 29, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Indian Team Receive Backlash From Fans After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sit Out Against West Indies

3 hours ago


Hardik Pandya is leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados. India lead series 1-0.

Virat Kohli concentrates on the game from the dugout in the second ODI against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The resting of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday didn’t go well with the fans as the Indian team management was severely criticised on social media considering there is not much time left for the World Cup at home.

Hardik Pandya is leading the side in the absence of Rohit in the penultimate ODI. “Few questions need to be answered for us, so Virat and Rohit are resting,” Pandya said at the toss. India included Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in their XI.

With just 10 games to prepare, after the second ODI, India should have got their combination right with this West Indies a dress rehearsal ahead of the big event. Moreover, at a time when Kohli is in his prime form, dropping the former India captain made no sense.

Rohit, who too is struggling with form, should have played too. India won the first ODI by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The final ODI of the series is slated at Taouba on Tuesday.

Although Rohit spoke about experimenting in the ongoing series, it would cost India another trophy-less ICC event, if the national skipper don’t get his puzzles in place soon.










