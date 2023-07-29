Home

WI Vs IND, 2nd ODI: Indian Team Receive Backlash From Fans After Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Sit Out Against West Indies

Hardik Pandya is leading India in the absence of Rohit Sharma in the second ODI against West Indies in Barbados. India lead series 1-0.



Virat Kohli concentrates on the game from the dugout in the second ODI against West Indies. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The resting of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the second ODI against West Indies on Saturday didn’t go well with the fans as the Indian team management was severely criticised on social media considering there is not much time left for the World Cup at home.

Hardik Pandya is leading the side in the absence of Rohit in the penultimate ODI. “Few questions need to be answered for us, so Virat and Rohit are resting,” Pandya said at the toss. India included Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in their XI.

With just 10 games to prepare, after the second ODI, India should have got their combination right with this West Indies a dress rehearsal ahead of the big event. Moreover, at a time when Kohli is in his prime form, dropping the former India captain made no sense.

Rohit, who too is struggling with form, should have played too. India won the first ODI by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. The final ODI of the series is slated at Taouba on Tuesday.

Although Rohit spoke about experimenting in the ongoing series, it would cost India another trophy-less ICC event, if the national skipper don’t get his puzzles in place soon.

Why would you rest Rohit and Virat. Their white ball form has been pretty average to be honest. Both Rohit and Virat have not played proper ODI cricket post IPL. What’s the logic ? Should’ve kept 5 ODIs in a World Cup year rather than T20s. Bizzare. @BCCI — Aniket Bose (@ABnormalConnect) July 29, 2023

extremely sound reasoning. some might then ask, why select them in the squad to begin with. https://t.co/UoI47wQg4u — Mr. Chocolate Hazelnut Spread (@basedIITian) July 29, 2023

Ishan is your 2nd choice WK after Rahul, Rahul bats at 5. What is the logic behind Ishan opening in 1st ODI? 🤷🏻‍♂️ There’s a month in between WI ODI’s and Asia Cup. What is the logic behind resting Virat and Rohit? 🤦🏻‍♂️ Current Team management is killing Indian Cricket!#WIvIND — Ransai (@iam_ransai) July 29, 2023

1 month rest after WTC

Played 2 Tests

Didn’t bat in the first ODI

Resting in the second ODI

Will rest while India plays 8 T20Is after the 3rd ODI This is pathetic from Rohit and Virat. — H (@_offthemark_) July 29, 2023

India’s management became so worst under David’s coaching, imagine resting Rohit Sharma when WC is just some few months to go — Aayush Shetty 🇮🇳 (@bebaslachara_) July 29, 2023

No one is serious about world cup it seems India resting Kohli Rohit England not playing any odis Joe root might play his first odi straight at the world cup Nz Sa and others no odis planned — Adithya (@Cricthoughts03) July 29, 2023

Virat and Rohit are resting , BCCI ain’t serious dawg.

WC cancel hi kara doh koi — aryan (@aryannjha27) July 29, 2023

You Can’t rest important players who will part of the world cup, they need game time, kohli just got his form back and Rohit struggling to score big, even Virat is not a part of the T20 series. I don’t understand this logic of resting player. @BCCI pic.twitter.com/OGkT7rGGXS — Abhishek Kumar (@abhishek_itmi) July 29, 2023















