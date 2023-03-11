Indian Tennis Legend Sania Mirza Thanks Narendra Modi For Inspiring Words, Shares Prime Minister Letter

Home

Indian Tennis Legend Sania Mirza Thanks Narendra Modi For Inspiring Words, Shares Prime Minister’s Letter

New Delhi: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to Twitter on Saturday to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending her a letter full of inspiring words as the 36-year old retired from the game last month after an illustrious career spanning two decades.

“I would like to thank you Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for such kind and inspiring words. I have always taken great pride in representing our country to the best of my ability and will continue to do whatever I can to make India proud. Thank you for your support,” Sania tweeted.

This is what Narendra Modi wrote to Sania Mirza:-

“Tennis lovers will find it difficult to fathom that you will not be playing professionally now onwards. But, through your career as one of India’s best tennis players, you have left an indelible mark on Indian sports, inspiring the coming generation of athletes.

When you announced a “Life Update” on 13th January, you wonderfully expressed your journey from a six-year-old who had to literally fight her way to the courts to a world-class tennis player in the subsequent years. You wrote about how the biggest honour for you has been to win medals for India. I can say that you are India’s pride, whose. success has filled the hearts and minds of every Indian with utmost joy.

In your excellence, the world saw a glimpse of India’s sporting prowess. When you began playing, India’s tennis landscape was very different. What you did was to illustrate that more women can pursue tennis and excel in it. But, beyond that, your success also gave strength to several other women who wanted to pursue a career in sports but for some reason or the other were hesitant to do so. They became motivated by your success and were able to make a mark in sports. In one of your interviews, you said, “Even if I’ve inspired one young girl. mother, child to dare to dream, then I think my job has been fulfilled for what I’ve been placed here for.” Be rest assured, you have more than fulfilled this noble and selfless goal.

You gave the people of India much to cheer about. Your early success in Wimbledon as a junior player showed that you were going to be a force to reckon with. Likewise, your triumphs in subsequent Grand Slam tournaments, be it the Women’s Doubles or Mixed Doubles demonstrated your skill and passion for the game. That you won in so many Doubles events also shows your temperament towards teamwork, which is an essential learning of sports.

Due to twists of fate, you had to cope with injuries, but these setbacks only strengthened your resolve and you overcame these challenges with flying colours.

I would also like to appreciate your parents for giving you all possible support to play. They have not only nurtured you to become a great player but also instilled strong values in you, something one can see in your various post-match speeches where you display utmost humility and sporting spirit.

May you spend the coming years pursuing your other hobbies. I am sure we will keep seeing more of you, particularly in mentoring young sporting talent. I also hope you are able to spend more quality time with Izhaan.

Thank you once again for all that you have done for India and my best wishes for your future endeavours.”



