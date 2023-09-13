September 13, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Indian Womens Doubles Teams Look To Make A Mark At The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023

2 min read
1 hour ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Indian Women’s Doubles Teams Look To Make A Mark At The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023

The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023 saw an action-packed first round with Indian women’s doubles duos finding success and progressing to Round 2.



Updated: September 13, 2023 7:39 PM IST


By IANS

BWF, BWF News, BWF Latest News, BWF Updated News, Badminton News, Badminton Updates, Badminton World Federation, Badminton World Federation News, Badminton World Federation Latest News, Badminton World Federation Updated News,
The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023 saw an action-packed first round with Indian women’s doubles duos finding success and progressing to Round 2.

New Delhi: The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023 saw an action-packed first round with Indian women’s doubles duos finding success and progressing to Round 2.

The Super 500 event saw Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand along with Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa emerge victorious in the first round. Both pairs will look to advance into the competition.

Crasto and Ponnappa emerged victorious over the Chinese Taipei pair of Lee Chia Hsin and Teng Chun Hsun (21-19, 21-19) in the opening round. They have a tall task ahead in the second round, as they take on the No. 1 seeds, Japanese pair of Maya Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara. Meanwhile, Jolly and Gopichand got the better of the Dutch duo of Cheryl Seinen and Debora Jille in an exciting contest 21-15, 16-21, 21-16.

They also have a very challenging second-round matchup against Indonesian pair Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti, who are seeded seventh.

Fans can catch all the live action from the BWF Hong Kong Open 2023 – Round of 16 on Thursday, 6:30 AM onwards, on Jio Cinema and Sports18.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

They will struggle to even beat the Netherlands, Kamran Akmal Slams Pakistans Batting Against India

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Dangerous To Write Off Players Like Virat and Rohit Because Of Their Age Reckons England Batter Joe Root

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Australia U-19 Star Harry Dixon Has Been Signed With Melbourne Renegades For Upcoming Season

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

Indian Womens Doubles Teams Look To Make A Mark At The BWF Hong Kong Open 2023

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

They will struggle to even beat the Netherlands, Kamran Akmal Slams Pakistans Batting Against India

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Dangerous To Write Off Players Like Virat and Rohit Because Of Their Age Reckons England Batter Joe Root

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Australia U-19 Star Harry Dixon Has Been Signed With Melbourne Renegades For Upcoming Season

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights