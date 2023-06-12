Menu
Indias ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Updates: Rohit Sharma & Co. to Play Aus in Opener; Pak Clash on Oct 15

Date:

Date:


  • India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: Rohit Sharma & Co. to Play Aus in Opener; Pak Clash at Ahmedabad on Oct 15 – REPORT

India’s ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Updates: The other big news is that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. 

Draft schedule of India in World Cup

London: Amid much speculation, reports suggest that the draft of the ODI World Cup 2023 fixtures is ready and the final announcement will take place today. As per a ESPNCricinfo report, the Indian team – who are also the hosts – will open their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8. The other big news is that India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.

Draft schedule of India in World Cup:

IND vs AUS, Oct 8, Chennai

IND vs AFG, Oct 11, Delhi

IND vs PAK, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

IND vs BAN, Oct 19, Pune

IND vs NZ, Oct 22, Dharamsala

IND vs ENG, Oct 29, Lucknow

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 2, Mumbai

IND vs SA, Nov 5, Kolkata

IND vs Qualifier, Nov 11, Bengaluru

Some of the stadiums are being revamped for the marquee event that is set to take place this year in India.

It will cost Rs 100 crore to revamp the Delhi stadium, Rs 117.17 crore for Hyderabad, Rs 127.47 crore for the iconic Eden Gardens at Kolkata, Rs 79.46 crore for the ageing PCA stadium in Mohali and Rs 78.82 crore for Wankhede. The costs increase drastically if roof work is involved.

Twelve venues have reportedly been shortlisted to host World Cup games and they include Ahmedabad, the likely venue for the final, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot and Mumbai.

A total of 48 games will be played in the 46-day ICC event. India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011 when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the trophy.










