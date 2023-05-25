Indias Proposed Three-Match One-Day Series Against Afghanistan Doubtful: Report

Home

Sports

India’s Proposed Three-Match One-Day Series Against Afghanistan Doubtful: Report

Afghanistan Cricket Board chief Mirwais Ashraf is in India currently to witness IPL 2023 final and both BCCI and ACB is likely to discuss about the bilateral series on the sidelines of the summit clash.

India will be playing non-stop cricket this year in the leadup to the ODI World Cup. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is finding it difficult to schedule the proposed India versus Afghanistan white-ball series after the Asia Cup 2023 fixtures expected to be out in the next few days, according to a report.

Based on a Cricbuzz report, the three-match ODI series between India and Afghanistan was initially expected to be held between June 20 and 30 before Rohit Sharma’s men fly out to the Caribbean to play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is from July 12 to August 13.

Prior to that India will also play the World Test Championship final against Australia from June 7 to 11. Till few days back, the Indian board was confident with the Afghanistan series but soon after BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that the Asia Cup 2023 schedule would be finalised after the ongoing IPL 2023 final, things started looking doubtfull.

According to that report, BCCI sources reveal that players will not get desired rest due to the continous level of cricket being played and that could impact India’s preparation ahead of the all-imporatant ODI World Cup later in the year in October-November.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chief Mirwais Ashraf is in India currently after being invited to witness the IPL 2023 final on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. .

Both BCCI and ACB would also utilise this opportunity to discuss about the bilateral ties between the two countries. Meanwhile, it is also understood that the BCCI would finalise the date of India’s tour to West Indies during the WTC final in London.















