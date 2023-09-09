September 9, 2023

Indias Rahul Dravid, Ajit Agarkar In Attendance During SL Vs BAN Super 4 Clash

India are playing Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Rahul Dravid watches SL vs BAN game, Ajit Agarkar watches SL vs BAN game, Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan, India in Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri lanka, India vs Bangaldesh,
India head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar watch SL vs BAN match in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were present in attendance during Sri Lanka’s Super Four clash against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. India play Pakistan on Sunday, before locking horns with Sri Lanka (September 12) and Bangladesh (September 15). The top two teams in the Super Four stage will play in the final of the Asia Cup 2023 scheduled on September 17.

In a photo on X (formerly Twitter), Dravid was seen to be watching the SL vs BAN game in full concentration. Another picture showed Agarkar sitting in front of Dravid.

The Indian team didn’t had a great run in the tournament as they would have wanted. They started on a disastrous note against Pakistan with their top four falling early victims to the opposition pace attack. Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya showed maturity to dig India out of the hole.

However, India didn’t get to bowl at Pakistan as the match was washed out. In their second game against Nepal, India dearly missed Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling department as he to fly back home to be by his wife who gave birth to a baby boy.

Unfortunately, India’s fielding against Nepal was listless too and the bowlers failed to make an impact. But Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill made most of the opportunities in batting leading the team to a 10-wicket win in a rain-marred game.

Probably a dress rehearsal ahead of the big ICC World Cup starting next month, the Asia Cup 2023 is a perfect opportunity for the Indian team to check on their combinations. On Sunday, the Indian team will be looking to get a good match so as to check all the boxes before the mega showpiece.

Pressure is on Dravid too, as the former India captain has failed to deliver at the ICC events in his two-year stint so far. Under Dravid’s guidance, India were ousted in 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals and became runners-up to Australia in the World Test Championship final earlier this year.










