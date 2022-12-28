India’s Savitha Shri Baggage Bronze in World Speedy Chess Championship | Chess Information

Fifteen-year-old Indian WIM B Savitha Shri on Wednesday gained a bronze medal within the ladies’s occasion of FIDE World Speedy Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan Seeded thirty sixth, she completed with a formidable tally of eight factors from 11 rounds to complete third. {The teenager}, who was on 6.5 factors on the conclusion of the eighth spherical, picked up 1.5 factors to finish the match on a excessive in a star-studded area. A loss to Kazakhstan’s Zhansaya Abdumalik within the ninth spherical harm Savitha’s possibilities of a top-two end.

She bounced again by beating Qianyun Gong of Singapore in Spherical 10 and drew with Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan within the last spherical.

Savitha Shri grew to become the third Indian after Viswanathan Anand and Humpy to win a medal on the world speedy championship.

India’s prime participant and Asian Video games gold medallist Koneru Humpy, who had come again into medal competition after a modest efficiency on day two, needed to accept sixth place although she logged eight factors.

Although Savitha, Humpy, a former world Speedy champion, and two others ended on eight factors, {the teenager} took bronze on the premise of a superior tie-break rating. Savitha had shone vivid on Tuesday, posting 4 consecutive victories.

Famous coach R B Ramesh wished Savitha Shri and wrote on Twitter: “Hearty Congratulations to @SavithashriB for successful the Bronze medal within the World Speedy Championship! Attended @ishafoundation interior engineering course & it appears to have calmed the nerves at essential junctures. Let this be a superb starting! ” The All India Chess Federation additionally hailed the Chennai participant.

“It is an unimaginable efficiency from 15 12 months previous Savitha Shri B to clinch the Bronze medal in World Girls Speedy Chess Championship at Almaty forward of many fancied gamers. Congratulations Savitha!!” Tan Zhongyi of China gained the title, defeating Saduakassova in a play-off.

A complete of 5 Indians participated within the ladies’s occasion whereas 15 had been within the fray within the Open part.

In the meantime within the Open occasion gained by world No.1 Magnus Carlsen, 19-year previous Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi completed fifth.

Within the thirteenth and last spherical, Erigaisi defeated Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) to complete with 9 factors. Additionally securing 9 factors had been Vladimir Fedoseev, Vladimir Artemiev and Richard Rapport (Hungary).

Carlsen defeated Iran’s Parham Maghsoodloo within the last spherical to emerge clear winner with 10 factors after having been in joint lead with Artemiev and Vincent Keymer (Germany) on 9 factors.

India’s Nihal Sarin took the tenth place logging 8.5 factors whereas compatriot Vidit Santosh Gujrathi with an equal variety of factors completed fifteenth.

Skilled Indian GM Surya Shekhar Ganguly scored 8.5 factors and ended up twentieth whereas teenaged GM Raunak Sadhwani (8 factors) settled for thirty third place.

Gujrathi, who had a combined run within the match, scored a memorable win over defending champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan) within the eleventh spherical. Nevertheless, a defeat to Keymer within the twelfth spherical dented his possibilities of ending increased within the occasion.

Within the ladies’s occasion, Padmini Rout took the thirty eighth place with six factors whereas GM D Harika with an equal variety of factors ended thirty ninth. Tania Sachdev (5.5 factors) was positioned fiftieth.

