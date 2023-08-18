Indias Schedule, Detailed Fixtures, Timing, Live Streaming, Full Team

Home

Sports

World Athletics Championships 2023: India’s Schedule, Detailed Fixtures, Timing, Live Streaming, Full Team

World Athletics Championships 2023 Schedule: Stay tuned to this space for details about Indian athletes in Budapest, Hungary.

Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the Indian challenger at World Athletics Championships 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will once again spearhead the Indian challenge at the World Athletics Championships when the event kicks off on August 19 in Budapest in Hungary. A total of 28 athletes will be representing India in the worlds.

The year, the Indian contingent boasts of a few young faces who have excelled in age-group competitions in the last couple of years while several notable performers have given the competition a miss to focus on the Asian Games next month in China and injuries.

Among the notable absentees are National record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar, 800m runner KM Chanda, 20km race walker Priyanka Goswami and shot putter Tajinder pal Singh Toor.

The spotlight will be on long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is coming after an Asian Athletics Championship silver. Before that, he finished third and fifth in the two Diamond League events he participated in Lausanne and Paris.

Women’s long jumper Shaili Singh is another medal prospect for India after having won the U-20 World Athletics Championships silver in 2021 and another second-place finish in the Asian Athletics Championships in 2023.

This will be the ninth time India will be sending its athletes at the World Championships and their only two medals came from Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003) and Neeraj Chopra (silver in 2022).

World Athletics Championships 2023 – India Schedule

Day 1 – August 19

12:40 PM – Men’s 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final – Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh

3:05 PM – Men’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats – Avinash Sable

3:55 PM – Women’s Long Jump Qualification – Shaili Singh

10:32 PM – Men’s 1500 Metres Heats – Ajay Kumar Saroj

11:05 PM – Men’s Triple Jump Qualification – Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul

Day 2 – August 20

10:45 AM – 20 Kilometres Race Walk Final – Bhawna Jat

2:05 PM – Men’s High Jump Qualification – Sarvesh Anil Kushare

2:55 PM – Men’s 400 Metres Hurdles Heats – Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

8:25 PM – Women’s Long Jump Final – Shaili Singh (Subject to qualification)

9:05 PM – Men’s 1500m Semifinal – Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification)

Day 3 – August 21

11:05 PM – Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal – Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification)

11:10 PM – Men’s Triple Jump Final – Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker and Eldhose Paul (Subject to qualification)

Day 4 – August 22

10:10 PM – Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles Heats – Jyothi Yarraji

10:50 PM – 800 Metres Heats – Krishan Kumar

11:25 PM – Men’s High Jump Final – Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Subject to qualification)

Day 5 – August 23

1:12 AM – Men’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final – Avinash Sable (Subject to qualification) 1:50 PM Group A or 3:25 PM Group B – Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Annu Rani

2:45 PM – Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar

11:15 PM – Women’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Heats – Parul Chaudhary

Day 6 – August 24

12:10 AM – Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles Semifinal – Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification)

12:45 AM – Men’s 1500 Metres Final – Ajay Kumar Saroj (Subject to qualification)

1:20 AM – Men’s 400 Metres Hurdles Final – Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan (Subject to qualification)

10:30 AM – Men’s 35 Kilometres Race Walk Final – Ram Baboo

11:00 PM – Men’s Long Jump Final – Jeswin Aldrin and Murali Sreeshankar (Subject to qualification)

Day 7 – August 25

12:20 AM – Men’s 800 Metres Semifinal – Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification)

12:55 AM – Women’s 100 Metres Hurdles Final – Jyothi Yarraji (Subject to qualification)

1:40 PM Group A or 3:15 PM Group B – Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification – Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena

11:50 PM – Women’s Javelin Throw Final – Annu Rani (Subject to qualification)

Day 8 – August 26

11:00 PM – Men’s 4×400 Metres Relay Heats – Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Anil Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian

Day 9 – August 27

12:00 AM – Men’s 800 Metres Final – Krishan Kumar (Subject to qualification)

11:50 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Kumar Jena (Subject to qualification)

Day 10 – August 28

12:40 AM – Women’s 3000 Metres Steeplechase Final – Parul Chaudhary (Subject to qualification)

1:07 AM – Men’s 4×400 Metres Relay Final – Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Anil Rajalingam and Mijo Chacko Kurian (Subject to qualification)

Indian Team At World Athletics Championships 2023

Women: Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles), Parul Chaudhary (3000m Steeplechase), Shaili Singh (Long Jump), Annu Rani (Javelin Throw), Bhawna Jat (20km Race Walk).

Men: Krishan Kumar (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Santhosh Kumar Tamilarnsan (400m Hurdles), Avinash Mukund Sable (3000m Steeplechase), Sarvesh Anil Kushare (High Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump), M Sreeshankar (Long Jump), Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump), Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump), Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw), DP Manu (Javelin Throw), Kishore Kumar Jena (Javelin Throw), Akashdeep Singh (20km Race Walk), Vikash Singh (20km Race Walk), Paramjeet Singh (20km Race Walk), Ram Baboo (35km Race Walk), Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh, Anil Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian (Men’s 4x400m Relay).

Live Streaming of World Athletics Championships 2023

Jio Cinema has got live streaming rights for the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India and will be available on the app and website. Unfortunately, no television channels will telecast the World Athletics Championships 2023 in India.

(NOTE: All timings are in IST)















