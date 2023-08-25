Home

UFC Fight Night Singapore, Max Holloway vs The Korean Zombie: India’s Schedule, Timing, Live Streaming, Full Fight Card

Max Holloway (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Singapore this weekend with a mouthwatering line-up of clashes. This will be the sixth time the promotion travels offshore to the Asian island nation and the first time since June 2022.

The Main Event clash between Featherweight Division stalwarts Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung headlines the Fight Night in Singapore. The two popular superstars have been in the Featherweight Division fray for years but will clash heads in the Octagon for the first time ever, making it a fight to look out for.

“The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung returns to action after a prolonged 16-month gap following his UFC 273 loss to reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski. On the other hand, momentum favours Max “The Blessed” Holloway, who most recently came off a unanimous decision win over Arnold Allen in April, earlier this year and the Hawaiian is en route to becoming the “Undeniable.”

Anthony Smith takes on the Ryan Spann challenge in the Co-Main Card fight at the weekend. Smith found the edge over his Light Heavyweight Division counterpart when the two crossed paths in September 2021. However, the 35-year-old hasn’t tasted victory since, leaving Spann with an opportunity to find redemption.

Meanwhile, a crucial tie awaits in the Women’s Flyweight Division where Erin Blanchfield and Taila Santos lock horns in the Octagon. Blanchfield, who is on an outstanding eight-fight winning streak looks forward to keeping her record straight and remaining the top contender for the championship. Santos on the other hand will try to spoil Blanchfield’s party to earn herself another championship fight. The Brazilian heads into her second consecutive fight in Singapore and has her eyes set on victory.

UFC Singapore- Fight Card

Main card

Max Holloway vs Jung Chan-sung

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann

Giga Chikadze vs Alex Caceres

Rinya Nakamura vs Fernie Garcia

Erin Blanchfield vs Taila Santos

Junior Tafa vs Parker Porter

Prelims

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs Łukasz Brzeski

Toshiomi Kazama vs Garrett Armfield

Chidi Njokuani vs Michał Oleksiejczuk

Song Kenan vs Rolando Bedoya

Billy Goff vs Yusaku Kinoshita

Liang Na vs JJ Aldrich

Choi Seung-woo vs Jarno Errens

Where to watch UFC Fight Night in India?

The UFC Fight Night in Singapore will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Which TV channel will telecast UFC Fight Night in India?

The UFC Fight Night will be telecast live by Sony Sports Network in India, with the matches being shown on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) SD & HD channels.

Where can I watch UFC Fight Night online in India?

The UFC Fight Night can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.















