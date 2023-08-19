Home

UFC 292 Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley: India’s Schedule, Timing, Live Streaming, Full Fight Card

UFC 292 will be headline by the clash between Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley. Here are the complete Live Streaming details for India

UFC 292 (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling will do a record fourth title defense against Sean O’Malley in the much-awaited PPV UFC 292. The co-main event will be headlined by the Strawweight championship fight, in which Zhang Weili defends her title against Amanda Lemos.

The stacked card will feature some other action-packed clashes Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera vs Pedro Munhoz, and Ian Garry vs Neil Magny. The PPV will also mark the return of veteran fighter and former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who was out of action since his fight with Uriah Hall back in 2021.

Weidman freak leg break forced him to stay out of action. He will be making his much-awaited comeback to the octagon with the fight against Brad Tavares. He will be headlining the preliminary card.

UFC 292 Fight Card

Main Card

Bantamweight – Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Sean O’Malley

Women’s Strawweight – Zhang Weili (c) vs Amanda Lemos

Welterweight – Ian Machado Garry vs Neil Magny

Bantamweight – Da’Mon Blackshear vs Mario Bautista

Bantamweight – Marlon Vera vs Pedro Munhoz

Preliminary Card

Middleweight – Chris Weidman vs Brad Tavares

Middleweight – Gregory Rodrigues vs Denis Tiuliulin

Lightweight – Austin Hubbard vs Kurt Holobaugh

Bantamweight – Brad Katona vs Cody Gibson

Early Prelims

Middleweight – Andre Petroski vs Gerald Meerschaert

Women’s Flyweight – Andrea Lee vs Natália Silva

Women’s Flyweight – Karine Silva vs Maryna Moroz

Where to Watch the UFC 292 in India?

The UFC 292 will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the UFC 292 on TV in India?

The UFC 292 will be broadcast live by the Sony Sports Network in India, with the main card fights being shown on the Sony Sports Ten SD & HD channels in India on Television.

When can I watch the UFC 292 online in India?

The UFC 292 will be live on 19th August in USA and 20th August in India and can be watched on www.sonyliv.com in India. The main card will be telecasted at 7:30 am in the morning in India.















