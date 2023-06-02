Menu
Indias Success Depends On How Top-Order Fares Against Australian Pacers, Feels MSK Prasad

By: admin

India will be playing Australia in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India’s success in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia will depend upon how the top order — consisting the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill — performs at the Oval, according to former BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad.

Heavily loaded with star batters, the Indian batting unit will be up against the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and are expected to rise to the occasion. Ajinkya Rahane at No.5 will also add up to the experience.

“That is going to decide the fate of the game. How our top order is going to face their fast bowling,” Prasad told PTI on Friday. While Gill and Kohli have been in the forms of their life, Pujara is coming after a successful County season with Sussex.

“With Gill in the form of his life, Rohit already has a hundred in England, Kohli has been in great form and Pujara has got lot of runs in county cricket and Ajinkya with his experience, it is the best we can have, they have to fight and win the game,” Prasad added.

Prasad, who played six Tests and 17 ODIs for India, also felt Gill can do well in any format after his stupendous performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. Gill has recorded three centuries in IPL 2023 and finished op top of batting charts with 890 runs.

“It is all about the mindset and Gill has adapted to different formats now. In IPL he did say about technical changes he made in his batting to improve strike rate. So, if a player can change his mindset as per format he is going to do well in any format,” he said.

“That is what he has done across formats. I hope he will replicate that form in England,” added the 48-year-old.










