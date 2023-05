New Delhi: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma injured his left thumb while attempting a catch off Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya during their IPL 2023 playoffs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday in Ahmedabad.

Rohit left the field and was seen icing his left hand, particularly on the thumb.

Suryakumar Yadav is leading the side in Rohit’s absence.





