IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Injury Scare For Shaheen Shah Afridi? Pakistan Pacer Leaves Field Midway Against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 31 runs in three overs against India before leaving the field in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi walks back to the dressing room midway into the India game in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Screengrab)

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has left the field after bowling just three overs against India in their Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. The incident happened in the first ball of the second over of the match when Gill got a flying edge against Naseem Shah which went to the third man. Shaheen was slow to react and as a result, he in all likelihood injured his finger.

While he didn’t show much discomfort in front of the camera, but the team physio was caught having a look at Shaheen’s fingers a couple of times. Later it was caught that Shaheen walked into the dressing room. However, there isn’t any official comment on Shaheen’s injury.

Meanwhile, before leaving the field, Shaheen Shah bowled three overs conceding 31 runs.















