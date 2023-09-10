September 10, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Injury Scare For Shaheen Shah Afridi? Pakistan Pacer Leaves Field Midway Against India

2 min read
3 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Injury Scare For Shaheen Shah Afridi? Pakistan Pacer Leaves Field Midway Against India

Shaheen Shah Afridi conceded 31 runs in three overs against India before leaving the field in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi finger injury, Shaheen Shah Afridi injury against India, Shaheen Shah Afridi against India, Shaheen Shah Afridi injury video, India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, India vs Pakistan Live Score, India vs Pakistan Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Blog, India vs Pakistan Latest Score, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live, Asia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Live, Asia Cup 2023 News, Asia Cup 2023 Latest News, Asia Cup 2023 Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Updates, Asia Cup 2023 Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Latest Feeds, Asia Cup 2023 Matches, Asia Cup 2023 Fixture, Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Rain, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo,
Shaheen Shah Afridi walks back to the dressing room midway into the India game in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Screengrab)

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has left the field after bowling just three overs against India in their Super Four match in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium. The incident happened in the first ball of the second over of the match when Gill got a flying edge against Naseem Shah which went to the third man. Shaheen was slow to react and as a result, he in all likelihood injured his finger.

While he didn’t show much discomfort in front of the camera, but the team physio was caught having a look at Shaheen’s fingers a couple of times. Later it was caught that Shaheen walked into the dressing room. However, there isn’t any official comment on Shaheen’s injury.

Meanwhile, before leaving the field, Shaheen Shah bowled three overs conceding 31 runs.










Source link

More Stories

2 min read

#BHAvPAK Trends on Twitter X During India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Amidst Bharat Name Change Debate

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Why Indian Team Will Not Be Interested In Playing Pakistan On Reserve Day If Asia Cup Match Is Suspended Due To Rain Today?

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

When and Where to Football Match Online FIFA + and on TV Eurosport

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

2 min read

#BHAvPAK Trends on Twitter X During India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Amidst Bharat Name Change Debate

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Why Indian Team Will Not Be Interested In Playing Pakistan On Reserve Day If Asia Cup Match Is Suspended Due To Rain Today?

1 hour ago admin
3 min read

When and Where to Football Match Online FIFA + and on TV Eurosport

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Fakhar Zamans Heartwarming Gesture Towards Premadasa Groundsmen Wins Internet

2 hours ago admin

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.
Verified by MonsterInsights