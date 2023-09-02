Home

Asia Cup 2023: Injury Scare For Virat Kohli Before India Vs Pakistan Clash, Former Captain Leaves Nets Soon After

Virat Kohli was hit by a rising Mohammed Siraj delivery during India’s training session at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.



Virat Kohli gives a serious look ahead of the India vs Pakistan tie in Asia Cup 2023.

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli was hit on the hand while batting at the nets on Friday at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan tie in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. India had their first training session in Sri Lanka on Friday evening after landing in the Island nation on August 30. Based on an XtraTime report, Kohli was hit on the hand by a rising Mohammed Siraj delivery while batting. Although Kohli showed a thumbs up as soon as he got hit, calming everyone’s nerves on the ground, but walked out of the nets as a precautionary measure.

As expected, Kohli will be batting at No.3 against Babar Azam and Co on Saturday in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A tie. The right-hander looked in brilliant form as he middled almost every ball thrown at him and was in light mood. The best moment of the day came when Kohli walked towards Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf and gave him a hug.

The duo shared a light mood, the video of which went viral on social media. Rauf was at the receiving end when Kohli hit him for the match-changing sixes at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last year during the T20 World Cup. The Indian finished at unbeaten 82, which Kohli dubbed as one of his best.

Meanwhile, with no KL Rahul in the match, Ishan Kishan will be donning the wicketkeeper’s gloves, although nothing has been confirmed as yet. However, with steady rain predicted in the hilly Kandy region on Saturday, an anti-climax to a mouth-watering clash can’t be ruled out.

India 🤝 Pakistan players meet-up during practice session. Kohli & Rauf, Rohit & Babar, Siraj & Rauf and many more – lovely moments. pic.twitter.com/P01wJOIUHA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2023

With the Indian batting line-up looks all settled – Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya – India will be bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah who returned with a bang against Ireland T20Is. The think-tank might just prefer the experience of Mohammed Shami in a needle match against Pakistan. In all probability, India’s pace attack on the morrow could be Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj and Shami with Hardik Pandya giving them the fourth seamer option.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).















