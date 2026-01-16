Enhanced partnership expands Lowe’s presence, supporting the construction of Miami Freedom Park, player development, fan experience, and community programsMIAMI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Inter Miami CF today announced the renewal and expansion of its strategic partnership with Lowe’s, officially elevating the home improvement leader to a Main Partner of the Club. Building on a collaboration that began in April 2024, the renewed agreement arrives at a transformational moment for the Club. Fresh off winning the 2025 MLS Cup title, Inter Miami is entering a new era of its short yet defining history as it prepares to open its new world-class home at Miami Freedom Park in 2026.
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 100 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week, with total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion. Lowe’s employs approximately 300,000 associates and operates over 1,700 home improvement stores, 530 branches and 130 distribution centers. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe’s supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.com. About Inter Miami CF & Miami Freedom Park
Club International de Fútbol Miami, known as Inter Miami CF, is a record-breaking professional fútbol club rooted in South Florida with global vision, reshaping the landscape of the sport in North America and inspiring fans around the world. Led by the greatest player of all time, Leo Messi, alongside elite international talent and rising local Homegrown stars, the Club has secured four major titles in just six seasons, including the 2025 MLS Cup. The Club enters its seventh season in 2026, headlined by the historic home opener at its new world-class home in Miami Freedom Park on April 4. The landmark venue headlines a 131-acre, sports-anchored entertainment district, the largest in the Southeast, set to become a year-round destination for dining, shopping, experiences, and attractions. The Club trains at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center, located across from the Club’s first-ever home in Fort Lauderdale. A core pillar of the organization is its Inter Miami CF developmental pathway, comprising the Club’s MLS NEXT Pro team and the Inter Miami CF Academy, dedicated to developing the next generation of world-class players and leaders. For more information, please visit www.intermiamicf.com. Spanning 131 acres, Miami Freedom Park is the largest active real estate development in Miami and one of the most significant sports-anchored mixed-use projects underway in the United States. Developed by the ownership group of Inter Miami CF, the district is anchored by a new 25,000-seat, world-class stadium and is being delivered as a phased, year-round destination designed to serve Miami residents, the region, and visitors alike—on matchdays and far beyond. The multi-phase development program includes more than 1 million square feet of retail, dining, entertainment, and office space, alongside multiple hotels totaling 750 hotel rooms and a robust network of civic spaces, plazas, and recreational amenities designed for daily and seasonal activations. At its core, Miami Freedom Park integrates professional sports, live entertainment, hospitality, commerce, and public life into a single, highly connected campus that supports daily activity as well as large-scale international events. Miami Freedom Park also incorporates the 58-acre Jorge Mas Canosa Park—the largest new public park planned in the City of Miami in generations—along with community athletic fields and expansive outdoor gathering areas. Construction on the project began in 2023 and will commence opening in phases beginning in 2026, starting with the stadium and select district components, including youth athletic fields, programmed civic and plaza spaces for fan zones and seasonal activations, and an inaugural collection of restaurants, attractions, and retailers. Press Contact
Amanda Caskey
[email protected] SOURCE Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
