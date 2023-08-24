Inter Miami Games FIXED? David Beckham QUASHES Rumours

Home

Inter Miami CF owner David Beckham has rejected claims regarding that his side’s matches are fixed after their incredible performance since Lionel Messi’s arrival in Inter Miami.

The Inter Miami CF are yet to lose a match since Messi arrived in the USA League. Manager La Pulga has guided his team to their historic first-title win in the process, with David Beckham’s club winning the 2023 Leagues Cup earlier this week. The Argentina legend showed his class and was adjudged as the player of the tournament and its top-scorer with ten goals in seven matches.

Following Miami’s good run since Messi’s arrival, some fans think that the matches of the 2023 Leagues Cup winner might be fixed. They referenced the quality of defending by some of the teams and the fact that Miami’s games have inevitably involved last-minute goals or tense penalty shootouts.

In replying to this David Beckham believes that such claims are a massive compliment to his side which is having the marquee trio of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. The Manchester United legend said in an interview on The Mirror after Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup final win over SC Nashville that “Every time Leo [Messi] scores one of these goals, every time Busi [Busquets] makes one of these passes, every time Jordi makes one of these runs, people say ‘Is it a fix?’ It’s the biggest compliment that anyone can give these players because it is like a movie.

“You watch these players play and it’s emotional because everything about their play is beautiful. Everything about their mannerisms is beautiful and everything about them as individuals, off the pitch, is beautiful,” the Manchester United legend said.

Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba played important roles once again to guide Inter Miami CF to the US Open Cup 2023 final on Wednesday, August 23. The trio of Barcelona legends played all 120 minutes of the Herons’ semifinal win over FC Cincinnati at the latter’s home.















