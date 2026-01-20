Bigger and better than ever with a 5-inch color touchscreen, the portable launch monitor and premium GPS handheld helps players dial in their game on the range, putting green and course

OLATHE, Kan.

Jan. 20, 2026



Bigger and better than ever with a 5-inch color touchscreen, the portable launch monitor and premium GPS handheld helps players dial in their game on the range, putting green and course.



Utilize essential radar metrics – including ball speed, club speed, smash factor and tempo – to make swing adjustments at the driving range. Putting metrics: Improve putting consistency with the only handheld that offers putting metrics, including stroke length, tempo, club and ball speed and more.

Receive wind speed and direction, along with automatic course updates and the Find My Garmin feature when connected to the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone. Magnetic mounting: Easily secure the GPS handheld to a cart with the built-in magnet or to a golf bag with the included clip.