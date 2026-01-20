Bigger and better than ever with a 5-inch color touchscreen, the portable launch monitor and premium GPS handheld helps players dial in their game on the range, putting green and courseOLATHE, Kan., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today revealed the Approach® G82 — launch monitor and top-notch GPS handheld — the seamless golf tool with expanded radar metrics that help golfers dial in their swing and introduces putting metrics to help them improve their consistency on the green. After teeing off, players can easily view detailed information on the 5-inch, high-resolution touchscreen that brings more than 43,000 preloaded courses to life. With an active Garmin Golf™ membership, users can see even more course details with aerial imagery, giving them a photographic view of their next shot.
- Built-in launch monitor: Utilize essential radar metrics – including ball speed, club speed, smash factor and tempo – to make swing adjustments at the driving range.
- Putting metrics: Improve putting consistency with the only handheld that offers putting metrics, including stroke length, tempo, club and ball speed and more.
- Bag mapping: Evaluate each club at the driving range and record how far they typically play. Data integrates with the virtual caddie feature to help golfers make informed decisions when they get to the course.
- Target practice: Set target carry or total distances and try to place as many shots as possible within the ideal range.
- Tempo training: Improve contact consistency by working on the ideal backswing and downswing times for every shot.
- Club speed training: Measure club speed without needing to hit a ball and can be used with swing speed training aids.
- Virtual caddie: Receive club recommendations using swing data recorded from bag mapping sessions as well as wind1, elevation and hazard locations.
- Enhanced PlaysLike distance: Know how far each shot is playing with yardage adjusted for elevation and environmental conditions1.
- Member benefits: With a Garmin Golf Membership, players can receive aerial imagery to help them see photographic images for each hole as well as green contour data, allowing them to see the slope direction of the green.
- Automatic shot detection: Pair with Approach® CT10 club tracking sensors (sold separately) for automatic game tracking and uploads to the Garmin Golf app.
- Range Relay: Get more precise distances to the flag when the handheld is synced with a compatible Garmin laser rangefinder (sold separately).
- Connected features: Receive wind speed and direction, along with automatic course updates and the Find My Garmin feature when connected to the Garmin Golf app on a compatible smartphone.
- Magnetic mounting: Easily secure the GPS handheld to a cart with the built-in magnet or to a golf bag with the included clip.
This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 28, 2024, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983), and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 27, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). Copies of such Form 10-K and Form 10-Q are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Media Contacts:
Mike Cummings & Connor Hoffman / 913-397-8200 / [email protected] SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.
Source link
Leave a Reply