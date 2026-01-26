PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a new helmet that would help detect and alert concussions/head injuries in real time,” said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., “so I invented the LIFESAVER SPORTS HELMET. My design would provide a safer helmet option for athletes playing football, rugby, lacrosse, ice hockey, baseball, and other sports.” The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a sport helmet. In doing so, it would detect and signal when an athlete has a concussion or other head-related trauma/injury. As a result, it could help prevent an injured player from continuing to play. It also could help make contact sports safer for athletes at all levels of play. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for athletes. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-SGM-622, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
