PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a product to greatly simplify the process of lifting and loading a deceased game animal onto an ATV rack while hunting,” said an inventor, from Espanola, ON, Canada, “so I invented G G LOADER. My design eliminates the physical strain associated with direct lifting.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to lift and move a deer or other heavy load onto an ATV rack when hunting all alone. In doing so, it eliminates struggle and strain. It also helps avoid injuries. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunters and ATV owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1548, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
