PITTSBURGH, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a new beach umbrella that would reduce the risk of the umbrella being lifted upward and out of the sand and blown about a beach shore,” said an inventor, from Uniondale, N.Y., “so I invented the NO FLY AWAY UMBRELLA. My design eliminates the hassle of chasing and retrieving the umbrella and resetting it in the sand.” The invention provides a new design for a beach umbrella. In doing so, it helps prevent the umbrella from blowing away due to wind. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beach and pool goers, households with decks or patios, etc. The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-LJD-531, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
