PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a new product that would allow an individual to isolate and target the muscles in the lower abdominal region for an effective abdominal workout,” said an inventor, from Dacula, Ga., “so I invented the LOWER AB SIT- UP BENCH. My design helps promote proper technique when performing sit-ups for a more effective workout.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective ab/sit-up bench for fitness enthusiasts. In doing so, it allows the user to perform exercises that would target muscles in the lower abdominal region. As a result, it could help increase strength. It also could help slim and tone the waistline. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, gyms, etc. The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-AJD-228, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
