PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a set of smart hand weights to enhance your workout,” said an inventor, from New Port Richey, Fla., “so I invented the MY COACH WEIGHTS. My design would collect fitness data and provide a motivational coaching message during your workout session.” The patent-pending invention provides a smart hand weight. In doing so, it provides an interactive workout experience. It also offers smart motivational messages. As a result, it could enhance the user’s workout routine. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TLS-1046, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
