PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a new support post for horse racing track railings that could reduce the incidence of jockeys being injured or possibly killed due to being crushed by a careening horse and the railing,” said an inventor, from Brampton, ON, Canada, “so I invented the RACE POST. My design could provide enhanced safety as well as peace of mind for jockeys, horse owners, and operators of the race tracks. It also could help avoid injury and euthanasia for horses.” The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for the support posts of horse racing track railings. In doing so, it reduces the risk of jockey injuries on race tracks. It also saves horses from serious or fatal injuries. As a result, it increases safety. Additionally, it could adapt to any railing utilized in race tracks. The invention features a collapsible, durable, and lightweight design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for horse race tracks. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1547, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
