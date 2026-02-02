PITTSBURGH, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a smart glove sports training system to collect and analyze wrist, hand, finger, and thumb motion data,” said an inventor, from Wappinger Falls, N.Y., “so I invented the K – TOUCH. My design would offer guidance on how to improve your skill levels.” The patent-pending invention provides a smart glove sports training system. In doing so, it can be used for a wide range of sports training activities. As a result, it would collect data on the wearer’s wrist, hand, finger, and thumb movements. It also offers analysis and feedback to help improve the user’s skills. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-MBQ-616, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
