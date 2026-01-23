PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “I wanted to create a specially designed barbecue accessory to prevent grease from dripping onto burners and into the grill,” said an inventor, from Staten Island, N.Y., “so I invented the A A DEVICE. My design would eliminate major flareups, reduce hot spots, and aid in temperature control.” The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of eliminating grease flareups while grilling outdoors. In doing so, it would catch the grease and prevent it from dripping onto burners and into the grill. As a result, it increases safety. It also saves time and effort when cleaning the grill. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor cooks, barbecuing enthusiasts, etc. The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-NJR-338, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
