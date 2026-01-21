PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — “We wanted to create an improved golf tee for use during rounds of golf played in cold weather,” said one of two inventors, from Coventry, R.I., “so I invented THE ALL NEW GOLF TEE. My design prevents the tee from cracking or shattering when being pressed/twisted into the ground.” The patent-pending invention provides a durable golf tee suitable for use in cold weather. In doing so, it allows the golfer to quickly and easily twist the tee into cold hard ground. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it prevents the tee from cracking or breaking. The invention features a compact and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request. The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-BKC-700, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp’s Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com. SOURCE InventHelp
