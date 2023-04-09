IPL 2023: AB de Villiers REVEALS Virat Kohlis Most Annoying Habit

Home

Sports

AB De Villiers REVEALS Virat Kohli’s Most Annoying Habit – Check DEETS

IPL 2023: AB De Villiers said that Kohli’s habit of hitting the gym regularly to stay fit is annoying. He also admitted that he gets jealous of it.

AB de Villiers Reveals His First Impression Of Virat Kohli: ‘I Didn’t Like Him’ | VIDEO

Kolkata: It is no secret that AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli are close friends. It is the Royal Challengers Bangalore where their friendship blossomed as they stitched some unforgettable partnerships over the years. The ex-South African legend made a huge revelation on Kohli recently about the ex-RCB captain’s most annoying habit. Mr 360, as he is fondly referred to, said that Kohli’s habit of hitting the gym regularly to stay fit is annoying. He also admitted that he gets jealous of it.

Question:- What is Virat Kohli’s most annoying habit?

Ab De Villiers:- As nice as it is that Virat is super fit, it’s also annoying because it’s you’re jealous of him. He’s in the gym every day. He’s too fit. (He said this on Jio Cinemas)

After getting his IPL campaign off to a brilliant start, Kohli got off the blocks against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens as well, but could not carry on and get a big one as Sunil Narine clean bowled him. Kohli scored 21 off 18 balls. He would be the key for RCB’s fortunes this season.

“We had set it up nicely with the ball, probably at 100/5 around 13 overs, we kind of gave away 20-25 runs extra on that wicket. Shardul played incredibly well, he took the game away from us and KKR’s leg-spinners bowled brilliantly. They got on top of us, with Narine and Chakaravarthy, they put the squeeze on us really well. Because that’s the nature of leg spinners or mystery spinners,” RCB captain Faf du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.











