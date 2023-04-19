Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Gets POTM Award From Dad Sachin After SRH Win | WATCH VIRAL CLIP

Arjun Tendulkar defended 20 runs in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad helping Mumbai Indians win their third game on the trot.



Rohit Sharma congratulates Arjun Tendulkar after the latter took a wicket against SRH. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Arjun Tendulkar’s last over heroics in Mumbai Indians’ 14-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, has earned him the dressing room Player of the Match, the video of which went viral on social media.

Playing his second IPL game, Tendulkar again bowled two overs with the new ball before returning to bowl the high pressure final over with SRH needing 20 runs. Tendulkar chose to bowl full and wide and was able to do the job for his team.

He got his maiden IPL wicket in the process dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar. “A big congratulations to Arjun,” Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher was heard saying in the background.

“I asked the guys to set the tone if they got the new ball in hand and that’s exactly what happened from both of our boys. So well done Arjun and then holding your nerve to come back in your second game in half stressful situation situation. Well done, champ,” he added.

Following the speech, Arjun got the POTM medal from his father Sachin Tendulkar amidst cheers from his teammates. Earlier, Cameron Green flaunted his brute power on the way to a maiden IPL fifty. Green (64 not out off 40) and Tilak Varma (37 off 17) fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five after being put in to bat.

With the odd ball not coming on to the bat, it was tough to get the boundaries from the get go but Sunrisers Hyderabad recovered from an ordinary powerplay to take the game deep with the help of opener Mayank Agarwal (48 off 41) and Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 16).

In the end, they fell short and were all out for 178 in 19.5 overs for their third defeat in five games. While Agarwal got some much-needed runs, it was Klaasen’s knock that put Mumbai under pressure.

The South African took the attack to veteran leggie Piyush Chawla, reverse sweeping him for a four and six in a 21-run over. Sunrisers needed 60 off the last 30 balls and Marco Jansen (13 off 6) and Washington Sundar (10 off 6) made the game interesting with a string of boundaries before the latter paid the price for casual running between the wickets.











