IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Wont be Able to Generate Pace

Home

Sports

Arjun Tendulkar Won’t be Able to Generate Pace – Ex-Pakistan Rashid Latif Critisices Pacer

IPL 2023: Claiming that he needs to add pace to his bowling, Latif reckoned Arjun would have to work a lot.

Pakistan great’s colossal claim on Arjun Tendulkar (Image: MI Twitter)

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar made headlines after he picked up his maiden IPL wicket of Bhuvneshwar Kumar during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. While he received praise from all quarters, ex-Pakistan captain Rashid Latif was critical of Arjun’s show. Claiming that he needs to add pace to his bowling, Latif reckoned Arjun would have to work a lot.

“He’s in his initial stage. He has to do a lot of hard work. His alignment isn’t good, he won’t be able to generate pace,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel.

“If a good biomechanical consultant guides him, maybe he can add some pace to his bowling. It’s quite a touchy subject, coaching and changing a player. Sachin could’ve done that himself but he relied on domestic cricket for that. Your base has to be strong. When he lands, he goes out instead of coming in. His balance isn’t good, and that’s impacting his pace. But again, it’s still in the initial stage. He can go till 135kmph, he’s a good batter. He can be a good player in 2-3 years,” Latif further said.

Latif also added that Sachin will not be in every dressing-room while Arjun is playing and hence the latter has to do it himself.

“If he was playing for some other franchise, say Sunrisers Hyderabad, his attitude would be quite different. Right now, his father is also in the dressing room. His fatherly roles should now be in his (non-cricketing) life,” Latif further said.

Mumbai host Punjab in their next match on April 22.











