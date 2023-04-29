Home

IPL 2023: Athiya Shetty Cheering For KL Rahul During PBKS vs LSG Game in Mohali is EPIC | WATCH

ipl 2023: It was Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty who made headlines with her presence at the venue to root for her husband, KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty Cheers For KL Rahul (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Mohali: While the Lucknow Super Giants made merry at Mohali’s IS Bindra stadium on Friday, it wasn’t the cricketers that stole the show. It was Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty who made headlines with her presence at the venue to root for her husband, KL Rahul. This is not the first time she has been spotted at a cricketing venue. She also proved to bring luck for the Super Giants who won the game by 56 runs against Punjab Kings. Athiya was spotted clapping when Prabhsimran Singh perished.

Here is the clip of Athiya Shetty that is now going viral:

With this win. LSG jumped to the second spot in the 10-team standings with 10 points in eight outings while Punjab placed sixth with eight points to their kitty.

Attacking fifties from Marcus Stoinis (72 off 40) and Kyle Mayers (54 off 24) set the foundation for LSG’s massive total. Then Ayush Badoni 43 off 24 and Nicholas Pooran’s 19-ball 45 quickfire took Lucknow to 257/5 on the board, second highest total in IPL history. In defence, bowlers came up with a brilliant show as Ravi Bishnoi (2/41) bowled brilliantly in the middle overs to pick two wickets. Yash Thakur (4/37) and Naveen-ul-Haq (3/30) then executed their plans in the slog overs to seal a big win for LSG. “It is so against the T20 trend. Can’t put a finger on it. Happy that we got the win. Every game from now on would be very important. We had a break after the last game. We came back fresher after that. We were clear as to how to bat. When you see such wickets, you get excited as batters. Getting 250 speaks highly of how we batted,” Rahul said at the post-match presentation.











