IPL 2023: Ayush Badoni Does A Virat Kohli After Reaching Fifty Vs Chennai Super Kings | WATCH VIDEO

Ayush Badoni was the lone warrior for Lucknow Super Giants against Chennai Super Kings with a fighting half-century.



Ayush Badoni blows a flying kiss after reaching his fifty against CSK. (Image: Twitter)

Lucknow: Young Ayush Badoni did a Virat Kohli as the Lucknow Super Kings batter gave a flying kiss after he hit Deepak Chahar for a six to bring up his fifty against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2023 encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.

A cracking fifty from Ayush Badoni 🙌 He gets to his half-century in style with a maximum 🔥🔥 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/QwaagO40CB #TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK pic.twitter.com/lxk9zSMa5I — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2023

Batting on 45, Badoni pulled a short ball from Chahar over mid-wicket for a maximum before blowing a flying kiss, something that Kohli does quote often whenever he hits a hundred. While Kohli’s flying kisses are for wife Anushka Sharma, it is not known who Badoni targeted his. It was also Badoni’s second IPL fifty.

Earlier, LSG had the worst possible start as they were reeling five down for just 44 runs in the 10th over. Led by Krunal Pandya in the absence of injured KL Rahul, LSG were sent into bat first after MS Dhoni won the toss. The hosts lost Kyle Mayers early before Manan Vohra and Krunal followed suit in back-to0-back balls.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis and Karan Sharma too perished without troubling the scorers much. However, it was Badoni and Nicholas Pooran, who stedied the ship with a 59-run stand for the sixth wicket. Pooran, who have performed in patches in this IPL, couldn’t score much and got out for 20.

