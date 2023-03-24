Home

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Goes Big At First Chennai Super Kings Training Session | Watch Video

Ben Stokes was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi last December.

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali (R) joined CSK on Thursday. (Image: CSK/Twitter)

New Delhi: Ben Stokes looked to be in punishing mood in his first training session on Friday at Chennai Super Kings, the video of which was uploaded by the franchise on their social media channels. Stokes, along with his England teammate Moeen Ali joined CSK on Thursday.

Stokes, who last played in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals in 2021, decided to give the last edition a miss. The England Test captain was back in auction for this edition as the four-time champions bagged the 2019 World Cup winner for Rs 2 crore.

With IPL 2023 rumoured to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s last season as a player, Stokes provides that captaincy opportunity for the Yellow Army. Dhoni quote CSK captaincy last year before the IPL but had to take over the reins midway into the tournament after Ravindra Jadeja’s failed to live up to the expectations.

Stokes is coming after leading England to a 1-1 draw against New Zealand in the two-match Test series.











