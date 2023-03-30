Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Ben Stokes or Ruturaj Gaikwad – Who Will Lead Chennai if MS Dhoni’s Injury Does Not Permit Him to Play?

IPL 2023: It was evident he was struggling and taking into account that it is a long tournament, Dhoni may actually not feature in the IPL 2023 opener.

MS Dhoni will lead Chennai in IPL 2023. (Image: CSK/Twitter)

Ahmedabad: In what would come as a big setback for Chennai Super Kings on the eve of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League the captain of Chennai, MS Dhoni may not feature in the game on Friday against defending champions Gujarat in Ahmedabad. A report in The Indian Express stated that Dhoni is feeling discomfort and do not want to push too much as there is a shortage of wicketkeepers in the side.

Dhoni was struggling with his left knee since he joined the CSK camp. He had to wear extra strappings while hitting the nets. It was evident he was struggling and taking into account that it is a long tournament, Dhoni may actually not feature in the IPL 2023 opener.

So who are the possible candidates who can lead the side in Dhoni’s absence:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: The young opener has led the Maharashtra side and hence he would not be new to leading sides. He was in top form last season and has been getting big scores in the domestic circuit. He can surely inspire the side with the bat and is a good choice as captain.

Ben Stokes: Well, the Englishman emerges as the obvious choice to replace Dhoni. Not just the stature, Stokes has the experience of leading his national side to ICC glory. Stokes brings in a lot of experience and is a leader to likes to be aggressive.

Ravindra Jadeja: Why not Jadeja? Well, he is an option but not a realistic one with the team looking ahead. But again, you never know. Chennai has the habit of pulling surprises.











