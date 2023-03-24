Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Likely To Miss Pacer Mukesh Choudhary Due To Injury – Report

Mukesh Choudhary impressed everyone in IPL 2022 taking 16 wickets in 13 games for Chennai Super Kings.

Mukesh Choudhary in action for CSK during IPL 2022. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings might miss the services of Mukesh Choudhary in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 after the uncapped pacer is nursing a back injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

The Maharashtra cricketer has been out of action since the Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Saurashtra last year and also missed the Ranji Trophy due to back strain issues. With barely a week before the IPL 2023 opener, even CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has very light hopes on the player.

“We are waiting on Mukesh but we do not have much hope. He was one of our bowling mainstays last year. It will be unfortunate if he misses out,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. Choudhary had taken 16 wickets in 13 games in IPL 2022.

Choudhary who has been playing domestic cricket for his state for about seven years and played only 13 first-class games. Meanwhile, star players like Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja have joined CSK ahead of the IPL 2023.

CSK play defending champions Gujarat Titans on March 31 in IPL 2023 opener.











