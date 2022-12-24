Chennai Tremendous Kings secured the service of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who fetched a whopping Rs 16.25 crore deal within the IPL mini public sale from the four-time champion. Stokes is the third costliest purchase for IPL 2023.

After the public sale, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on MS Dhoni’s response to purchasing Stokes and captaincy.

Speaking in regards to the inclusion of Stokes, Viswanathan mentioned, “Very excited to get Stokes and we were lucky also because he came up at the end. We wanted an all-rounder and MS was very happy that we got Stokes.”

Speaking in regards to the management position, he mentioned, “Captaincy option is there but it is a call MS will take with time. Kyle Jamieson was injured so maybe many others didn’t look at him. We had information from Fleming that he had recovered and was raring to go. CSK looks bright and I hope we do well this season. We follow the process always and that will help us do well,” he was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Dhoni regardless of giving up on captaincy earlier than the IPL 2022 started needed to take over the position mid-season as a consequence of Ravindra Jadeja’s lack of ability to adapt to the place. CSK final season completed second from the underside with 4 wins and ten losses.