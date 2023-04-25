IPL 2023: David Warner Goes Berserk After DC Beat SRH In Hyderabad In Thrilling Fashion

Home

David Warner Goes Berserk After DC Beat SRH In Hyderabad In Thrilling Fashion | Watch Video

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals captain David Warner lose his cool after Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in the thrilling contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on match no 34 of Indian Premier League 2023.

This was Delhi’s second win in the tournament and now the franchise stands in 10th position on the points table on the other hand, Hyderabad stands second last (9th) in the list.

DC skipper Warner loses calm after Delhi Capitals win and the video goes viral on social media, here is the viral video:

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 runs, the reaction of David Warner was incredible. pic.twitter.com/QmT9Vh4n4v — Cricket is Love ❤ (@cricketfan__) April 24, 2023

The left-handed opening batsman has also captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL.

However, Warner was removed as captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the middle of the 2021 IPL season after the team’s poor performance. He was also dropped from the playing XI in some matches.

Earlier, at the time of toss Warner thanked Hyderabad for turning up and said that his job was to entertain the crowd.

“We are going to bat first. Looks like a good surface and want to put the runs on the board. We want to start well in the first six overs and take it from there. I love it playing here in Hyderabad and hope to entertain the crowd. Hope to do well,” Warner said at the toss.

Delhi Capitals will again lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 29 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.











