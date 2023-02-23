3.4 C
New York

IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

India’s Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be new vice-captain of the team.

Indian premiere league, Indian premiere leaguenews,Indian premiere league updates, Indian premiere league full schedule, Indian premiere league 2023, Indian premiere league full squad,Indian premiere league auction, Indian premiere leagueannouncement, Indian premiere league venue, Ipl 2023, Ipl 2023 news,Ipl 2023 updates, Ipl 2023 teams, delhi capitals in Ipl 2023, delhi capitals full squad, delhi capitals updates, delhi capitals news,delhi capitals announcement, delhi capitals captain, david warner capatin of delhi capitals, is rishabh pant not capitals of dselhi capitals, why is rishabh pant not captain of delhi capitals, who is replacing rishabh pant as delhi captials captain, who is new captain of delhi capitals, axar patel new deputy captain of delhi capitals, vice captain of delhi capitals , axar patel new vice captain of delhi capitals, axar patel to lead delhi capitals, IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 - Report
David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

New Delhi: Star Australian cricketer David Warner is set to become new captain of Delhi Capitals in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League. India’s Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be his Deputy.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, Confirmation to this effect has come from the management teams of the two franchises, who have told Cricbuzz about the change in their leadership. “David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy,” said a member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals.

Warner is likely to lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in regular skipper Rishabh Pant’s absence. Pant met with a horrific  car accident on December 30. He suffered multiple injuries and is likely to remain out of cricketing action for a considerable period of time.

The Australian has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and won the 2016 title with them. In the IPL 2022 he finished as the leading run getter for the national capital based side and in 2023 will again bat the top. He was bought the franchise for ₹6.25 crore at the auction. The left handed batter had an impressive season, scoring 432 runs in 12 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52, with five half-centuries.

Delhi will kick-off their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1.




Published Date: February 23, 2023 12:10 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh