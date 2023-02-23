Home

IPL 2023: David Warner Set to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 – Report

India’s Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be new vice-captain of the team.

New Delhi: Star Australian cricketer David Warner is set to become new captain of Delhi Capitals in the 16th season of the Indian Premier League. India’s Left-arm spinner Axar Patel will be his Deputy.

According to reports in Cricbuzz, Confirmation to this effect has come from the management teams of the two franchises, who have told Cricbuzz about the change in their leadership. “David will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy,” said a member of the ownership group of Delhi Capitals.

Warner is likely to lead Delhi Capitals (DC) in regular skipper Rishabh Pant’s absence. Pant met with a horrific car accident on December 30. He suffered multiple injuries and is likely to remain out of cricketing action for a considerable period of time.

The Australian has captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL and won the 2016 title with them. In the IPL 2022 he finished as the leading run getter for the national capital based side and in 2023 will again bat the top. He was bought the franchise for ₹6.25 crore at the auction. The left handed batter had an impressive season, scoring 432 runs in 12 matches at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 150.52, with five half-centuries.

Delhi will kick-off their IPL 2023 campaign by taking on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 1.











