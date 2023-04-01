IPL 2023: Did Rashmika Mandanna Say MS Dhoni I am Your Big Fan During Opening Ceremony

Home

Did Rashmika Mandanna Say MS Dhoni ‘I am Your Big Fan’ During Opening Ceremony | WATCH

In a clip that has now surfaced on social space, Rashmika seems to be saying to Dhoni that she is his big fan.

Rashmika Mandanna MS Dhoni

Ahmedabad: It was a starry night at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. It was the night of the IPL 2023 Opening ceremony where stars from the entertainment industry performed to make things grand. Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who was one of the performers, stole the show. Rashmika, who had earlier admitted to being a Dhoni fan, seemed to have said that to the CSK skipper while shaking hands on the stage during the event. In a clip that has now surfaced on social space, Rashmika seems to be saying to Dhoni that she is his big fan.

Here is the clip that is now going viral:

Did she say “I’m your big fan”? pic.twitter.com/wsuErivIFk — ™ (@Itzshreyas07) March 31, 2023

During the game on Friday, Dhoni aggravated his knee discomfort as he dived to save a boundary. After the bad landing, Dhoni seemed to be grimacing in pain.

Meanwhile, Chennai lost the match by five wickets against Gujarat. Rashid Khan was the player of the match for his all-round show with the bat and the ball. With the win, the defending champions have ensured that they get their campaign off to the perfect start.

“We all knew there will be dew. We could have done a bit more with the batsman ship. Ruturaj (Gaikwad) was brilliant, he times the ball well and he’s a pleasure to watch. The way he picks his options, it is pleasing to watch. I think it’s important for the youngsters to step in. I think Raj (Hangargekar) has pace and he will get better with time,” Dhoni said after the match.











