England pacer Sam Curran is on prime of the world. He grew to become the costliest purchase ever within the historical past of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as Punjab Kings purchased him for Rs 18.50 crore on Friday on the mini-auction. This can even mark his return to Punjab Kings the place he made his IPL debut in 2019.

In his first response, an overwhelmed Curran stated he “never had any expectations to receive that” deal.

Additionally Learn | IPL Public sale 2023: Curran, Inexperienced, Stokes document costly bids as franchises splurge on abroad gamers

“I did not sleep much last night, was a bit excited, and also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that,” stated Curran on Star Sports activities present ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special’.

Curran, the Participant of the Match within the T20 World Cup in Australia with 13 wickets, will be part of his England teammates Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow at Punjab Kings.

Speaking about his return to the Punjab franchise, the 24-year-old paceman stated, “Going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I made my debut four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English teammates as well.”

Additionally Learn | IPL 2023: CSK CEO Viswanathan excited to get Stokes, opens up on captaincy

Having loved a profitable World Cup with England, Curran now hopes to justify his excessive price ticket in IPL 2023.

“I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar teammates who’ll help me. And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I’ve come off a fantastic world cup. And yeah, it’s amazing, I’m just incredibly excited it’s just a few months away till I will be coming to India.” he signed-off.