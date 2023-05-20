 google.com, pub-6758312094382028, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
16.6 C
New York

IPL 2023: Fans Chant Kohli, Kohli At Naveen-Ul-Haqs Bowling At Eden Gardens During KKR Vs LSG Tie

Sports
WQE

Published:

Reading time: 10 min.
.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • IPL 2023: Fans Chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ At Naveen-Ul-Haq’s Bowling At Eden Gardens During KKR Vs LSG Tie | WATCH

Lucknow Super Giants are playing their final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Naveen ul haq, Naveen ul haq vs Virat Kohli, Naveen ul haq at eden gardens, Naveen ul haq in IPL, Naveen ul haq in IPL 2023, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli in IPL, Virat Kohli in IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG, KKR vs LSG, KKR vs LSG, KKR vs LSG News, KKR vs LSG Updates, KKR vs LSG IPL, KKR vs LSG Indian Premier League, KKR vs LSG Live news, KKR vs LSG Live updates, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG Latest Updates, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG on Google News, KKR vs LSG Free Live Score, KKR vs LSG Live Streaming, KKR vs LSG Live Updates, KKR vs LSG Live Pics, KKR vs LSG Live Pics, KKR vs LSG Latest Score Updates, KKR vs LSG Score Pics, KKR vs LSG Free Videos, KKR vs LSG Venue, KKR vs LSG In Kolkata, KKR vs LSG at Eden Gardens, KKR vs LSG in IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG Latest News, KKR vs LSG Pics, KKR vs LSG Score Updates, KKR vs LSG Score Pics, KKR vs LSG Score News, KKR vs LSG in IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023, IPL 2023 News, IPL 2023 Updates, IPL 2023 Pics, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Latest Updates, IPL 2023 India, IPL 2023 Indian Cricketer, IPL 2023 Latest News, IPL 2023 Live Score, IPL 2023 Free Live Score on Google, Indian Premier League, Indian Premier League 2023, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Mohun Bagan LSG Jersey
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls at Eden Gardens during KKR vs LSG tie. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

Kolkata: Virat Kohli ugly spat with Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq made huge headlines in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The tussle between the two didn’t just end on the field but the Lucknow Super Giants pacer went on to post cryptic messages on his Instagram stories to mock the former India skipper.

However, during LSG’s final league game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, fans went an extra mile to chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ at times when Naveen bowled at the Mecca of Cricket, the video of which had gone viral on social media.

The incident happened during the second over of the KKR innings when Jason Roy was batting. The Englishman hit the Afghan pacer for two fours and a six on that over.

Meanwhile, Naveen too had something for the fans at the stands. Once he showed a shut up sign to the fans while another time he gestured that he doesn’t care at all to what the outsiders say.










Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh

Verified by MonsterInsights