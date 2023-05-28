Home

IPL 2023 Final: ‘Yellow Fever’ Hits Ahmedabad Ahead of CSK vs GT Match | Watch Video

A video of Ahmedabad's streets going viral where you can easily witness the craze of Chennai Super Kings as the vendors are selling CSK jerseys and everyone is wearing yellow.

Ahmedabad: Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Gujarat Titans for the final of Indian Premier League 2023. The match will be played at Gujarat’s home ground Narendra Modi Stadium but CSK holds a massive fan following as the followers of the MS Dhoni-led franchise suppressed GT in their home ground.

A video of Ahmedabad’s streets going viral where you can easily witness the craze of Chennai Super Kings as the vendors are selling CSK jerseys and everyone is wearing yellow, here is the viral video:

On the other hand, there are high chances that rain will spoil the IPL final match between CSK and GT.

CSK vs GT Match Preview

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn’t mind a ‘Farewell to Remember’ but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title.

On Sunday, at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey — to stop Indian cricket’s megastar-in-waiting and do a ‘High Five’.

Teams (from):

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c&wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.















