IPL 2023: Glenn Philips Gave us The Injection





Jaipur: It was a night to remember for the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad as they beat Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh stadium on Sunday by four wickets. The Hyderabad side gunned down a mammoth 215 to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive. But the win was a miracle in itself as at one stage the Hyderabad side looked down and out. It was Glenn Philips whose cameo of seven-ball 25 raised hopes before Abdul Samad put in the finishing touches. Following the win, Samad hailed Philips and said he was the one who gave the belief that the target could be overhauled.

“When I went in to bat, it wasn’t an easy situation. Phillips gave us the injection. Was waiting for the ball to hit in the slot. Luckily got no ball as well. Umpire told us only one run would be given. Was waiting for the ball in the right area to hit. Phillips is the game-changer for us. We are still in the game (tournament). Look forward to carry this momentum in the remaining matches as well,” Samad said after the incredible win.

The Royals thought they had won over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday when Sandeep Sharma had Abdul Samad holing out to long-off on the last ball of the chase, with the crowd cheering in happiness.

But immediately, the red siren rang, as replays showed Sandeep overstepping, giving Samad a life and Hyderabad, another attempt at winning the game. On the free hit delivery, Samad stayed deep in the crease to launch a six over the bowler’s head to complete a successful chase of 215, the highest-ever chase by the franchise and at the venue.









Source link