IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Troubles Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan During Mumbais Training Session

IPL 2023: Archer going full-throttle and trobling Mumbai’s openers – Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Mumbai: If you felt Mumbai Indians are going to start on the back foot in the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, think again – because Jofra Archer is here. On Friday, the MI social media team posted a clip where you can see Archer going full-throttle and trobling Mumbai’s openers – Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Both the right and left-hander were having problems dealing with the pace of the Englishman. This clip is surely going to send shivers down the spine of all the batters who would now face him through the course of the IPL season.

Earlier, the Mumbai Indians captain did not attend the IPL Captain’s Meet as he was unwell. It is not known what has made him unwell. Despite not being present at the photo session with the IPL captains, Rohit is likely to feature in MI’s opener against Bangalore on April 2.

Rohit is a key player and his presence would add massive value to the side. With the WTC final coming up after the IPL, Rohit may be rested in a few games.

During Mumbai’s pre-tournament press conference, head coach Mark Boucher had hinted that the franchise would allow Rohit to rest one or two games considering his workload management. “With regards to resting Rohit, he is the captain. Hopefully, he gets into some good sort of form and I hope he doesn’t want to rest. But yes, we all adapt to different situations. If I can get the best out of him as a captain and player, that will be great,” he said.











