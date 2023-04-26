Home

IPL 2023: Jofra Archer Undergoes Elbow Surgery In Belgium, Set To Miss Few Matches For Mumbai Indians – Reports

Mumbai Indians are currently on seventh on points table the franchise will now lock horns against Rajasthan Royals which will be played on April 30 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer who just played two games in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023 is set to miss more matches for the franchise as the speedster is currently in Belgium for minor surgery

Archer Just played two games for Mumbai Indians including the season opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the sixth game which was against Punjab Kings. As per the Telegraph, the pacer also went under the knife and had minor surgery before returning to India and missing MI’s four consecutive games.

However, The England pacer was expensive on his comeback for Mumbai Indians, conceding 42 runs in his four overs while claiming only one wicket. But MI’s head coach hailed the pacer for his bowling efforts.

“I thought Jof [Archer] bowled at some good pace. He landed a couple of yorkers. The wicket was good to bat on and thus, we knew it was going to be a tough night for our bowlers. For that, I think for his first outing, we’ll take it… It’s always good to see Jof running in at full pace so we’re grateful for that.”

Archer had also missed Mumbai’s match against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, April 25. Rohit Sharma said after MI won the toss in the game that the bowler was “not well”.

