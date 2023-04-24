IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fans Goes Viral

Home

CSK batters hit 18 sixes, exposing the plight of KKR bowlers in-front of a crowd, which for them was like playing at “home away from home”.

IPL 2023, KKR vs CSK: MS Dhoni’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards Fans Goes Viral | VIDEO

Kolkata: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League the CSK skipper was seen folding hands for the audience of Eden Gardens Kolkata. After winning against Kolkata the franchise is now at the top of the points table with 10 points from seven games while KKR are now placed eighth among 10 teams after the fifth defeat at halfway stage.

To add insult to injury, KKR didn’t get any home support as the 67,000 capacity Eden stands resembled a Sunflower as ‘Canary Yellow’ jersey filling up every corner of the venue.

They had come for their beloved Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s ‘Last Dance’ and CSK didn’t disappoint them either.

Former India skipper also thanked his fans in the post match conference saying that the fans are trying to give me a farewell.

“I will just say thanks for the support, they came in big numbers. Most of these guys will come in a KKR jersey next time. They are trying to give me a farewell, so thanks a lot to the crowd,” said MS Dhoni in post match conference.

On the other hand CSK skipper MS Dhoni was also seen folding hands to the fans, the video went viral on social space in no time, here is the video:

“Thanks alot to the Eden Gardens crowd. They came to give me a farewell” – MS Dhoni pic.twitter.com/s6c5Qwf8y8 — pathirana stan (@icskian) April 23, 2023

Chennai Super Kings will now face Rajasthan Royals for the 37th match of cash rich league which will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan.












