IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: Quinton de Kock Available For Lucknow Super Giants, Aiden Markram to Make Captaincy Debut – Predicted Playing XIs

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH: While Quinton de Kock is available for selection and would in all probability feature in tonight’s game, Aiden Markram would be making his captaincy debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LSG vs SRH: What will be the playing XIs for today’s match? (Image: IANS)

Lucknow: The Lucknow Super Giants get ready to play their first game at home on Friday where they host the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While Lucknow has played two, Hyderabad has played merely one game. The KL Rahul-led side already has a win in this campaign, and Hyderabad would aim for their first win. For both sides, there is a South African boost. While Quinton de Kock is available for selection and would in all probability feature in tonight’s game, Aiden Markram would be making his captaincy debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For de Kock, it would be interesting to see who makes way. At the top, Kyle Mayers has been in hot form and if you want to play him then who sits out would be the question Super Giants would be thinking. It could very well be that Marchis Stoinis, who has not been in good form with the bat and the ball, makes way for the South African.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, will most likely replace Fazalhaq Farooqi and Glenn Phillips with the incoming Markram and Heinrich Klaasen on the side. It promises to be a cracker at the Ekana stadium tonight.

Predicted Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan











