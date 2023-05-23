IPL 2023: LSGs Subtle King Jibe at Virat Kohli With Shubman Gill Post Faces Heavy Backlash

Home

LSG’s Subtle ‘King’ Jibe at Virat Kohli With Shubman Gill Post Faces Heavy Backlash | VIRAL TWEET

Lucknow hailing Gill as the new king has not gone down well with innumerable Kohli fans who suspect it is Gambhir who tweeted it.

Lucknow: After what transpired between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli, every cricket fans wanted the two teams to meet in the playoffs. Unfortunately that will not happen after the Royal Challengers failed to make the last four. On the eve of Qualifier 1, Lucknow Super Giants took to social media and posted a picture of Shubman Gill and that has started all the drama. Posting a picture of the GT opener, they wrote, “Prince? He’s already a King (used emoticon of crown).”

Naah GG tweeting this. There’s only one King and it’s Kohli. — Happy Mahto (@Happymahto07) May 21, 2023

This must me GG tweeting for sure! — Akshay aggarwal (@Akshay774888439) May 21, 2023

Both Kohli and Gill hit centuries when Bangalore-Gujarat met in the final league game of IPL 2023. It was Gill’s ton that powered the Titans to a win that knocked RCB out of IPL 2023. Gill’s centry also earned him the player of the match award.

“I am in good form, it’s about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it’s all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief,” Gill said at the post-match presentation where he bagged the player of the match award.















