IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: MS Dhonis Thala Gesture Towards Groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium is Heartwarming

MS Dhoni’s ‘Thala’ Gesture Towards Groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium is Heartwarming | VIRAL PICS

IPL 2023: Ahead of the match, Dhoni was seen getting clicked with the groundsmen at the Wankhede stadium.

Mumbai: MS Dhoni is anything but just a cricketer. The CSK captain rules hearts even at the age of 41. It is not uncommon to see fans in yellow in all venues in India during the IPL and on Saturday night it was no different. Despite CSK playing away from home at Mumbai’s Wankhede, there was a sea of yellow who were rooting for the Super Kings and the reason for most would be Dhoni. The former India captain is humble and fans got to see a glimpse of it on Saturday. Ahead of the match, Dhoni was seen getting clicked with the groundsmen at the Wankhede stadium.

Here is a picture that is now going viral:

MS Dhoni with the ground staff of Mumbai Stadium. Dhoni, What a man. pic.twitter.com/yjkZovsosZ — Harigovind Singh (@Harigov36754646) April 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Chennai registered consecutive wins after losing their IPL opener against Gujarat. The Super Kings beat Mumbai by seven wickets.

“Feels good. Not to forget we lost Deepak in the first over. He’s our new ball bowler and Magala playing his first match. The good thing is spinners bowled well. It was a bit two-paced after 7 overs, started turning. The spinners and the fast bowlers came back well. Magala was good and so was Pretorius,” said Dhoni at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, in what could be another major blow for Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar left the field in the first over of their match against Mumbai Indians due to a hamstring injury at the Wankhede Stadium. His availability will now remain uncertain.











